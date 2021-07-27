MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,111. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

