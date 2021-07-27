Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $27,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.