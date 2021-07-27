Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84.

MPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

