Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

