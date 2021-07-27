Millennium Management LLC Buys 16,476 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

