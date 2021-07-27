Millennium Management LLC Has $20.14 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of CommScope worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CommScope by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

