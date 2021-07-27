Millennium Management LLC Invests $18.43 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

COLIU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

