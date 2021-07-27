Millennium Management LLC Invests $19.81 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,814,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 590,596 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.