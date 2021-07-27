Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYTSU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTSU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.