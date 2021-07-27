Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,945,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCAHU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.