Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.