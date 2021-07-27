Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.83.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.