Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.