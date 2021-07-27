MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MDXG opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

