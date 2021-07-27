Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 679.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MALRF shares. started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$44.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

