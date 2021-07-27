Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

