Mist (MIST) Price Up 375.6% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $103,057.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 375.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars.

