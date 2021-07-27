Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Cap of $12.12 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Modefi has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $370,046.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00811880 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,541,998 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

