Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentive Global stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

