Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005,092. Mondial Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Mondial Ventures Company Profile

Mondial Ventures, Inc is an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in U.S. The company was founded on May 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

