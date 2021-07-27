Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005,092. Mondial Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Mondial Ventures Company Profile
