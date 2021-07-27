Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
DDL opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
