Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Bilibili worth $135,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.