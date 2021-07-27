Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 95.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS were worth $130,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

