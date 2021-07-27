Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $126,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89.

