Morgan Stanley Has $140.20 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $140,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

