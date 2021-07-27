Morgan Stanley Has $143.66 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.73% of CyrusOne worth $143,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

