Morgan Stanley Sells 92,471 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PVH were worth $124,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.