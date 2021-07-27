Morgan Stanley Takes $119.61 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,819,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

