Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 26,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

