MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. MorphoSys has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MorphoSys stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

