Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. Movano shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 10,758 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.