MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

ETR:MTX opened at €209.40 ($246.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €209.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

