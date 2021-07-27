MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

MTYFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

