MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

MTYFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

