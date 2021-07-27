National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.70.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.