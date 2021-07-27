National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$168.21 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

TSE IFC opened at C$168.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.51. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

