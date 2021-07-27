National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

National Bank stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. 2,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Get National Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.