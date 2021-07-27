NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

