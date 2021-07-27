NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 339.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,016 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NCR worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.