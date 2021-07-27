Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

INTC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

