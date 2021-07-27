NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $40.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $34.55 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.