NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

