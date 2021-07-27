NewMarket (NEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEU opened at $305.31 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

