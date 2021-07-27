NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NFI Group stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.6979 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

