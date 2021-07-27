Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €4.91 ($5.77).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

