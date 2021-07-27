Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

