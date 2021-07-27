North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,519,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,400,766. North Bay Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.