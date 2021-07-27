Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

