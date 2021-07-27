Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $106.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

