Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,683 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

