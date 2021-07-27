Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,386 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

