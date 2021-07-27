Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,415 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextCure were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

